Austin College’s student organization AC Cares invites the public to observe World AIDS Day on November 21 at 4:30 p.m. in Mabee Hall of Wright Campus Center on campus. World AIDS Day, established in 1988, is actually December 1 during the College Thanksgiving Break so students have set an early event.

The program focuses on AIDS awareness and includes musical performances, poetry reading, and an open mic for those who would like share.

AC Cares is co-sponsored by Dr. Saritha Bangara, assistant professor of public health and co-director of the Public Health Program, and Dr. Lisha Daniels-Storey, assistant professor of writing and director of Austin College’s Scarbrough Center for Writing. Student co-presidents are seniors Taqwa Armstrong of Houston, Texas, and Cecilia H. Yip of Colleyville, Texas.

“Our officer board is slowly working to transition AC Cares into more of a public health interest group in order to include and recruit students who are passionate about a public health-focused endeavor to educate the campus about HIV and AIDS,” Yip said. “While keeping our focus on AIDS awareness, one of our goals is to successfully reach out to the community about other major public health issues.”