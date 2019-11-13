A Tyler man was sentenced to nine years in prison this week after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges in the Eastern District of Texas.

Eduardo Pineda, 26, pleaded guilty in July to manufacturing and possessing marijuana with the intent distribute and was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Jeremy Kernodle. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nathan Kummerfield, Lucas Machicek and Ryan Locker.

According to information presented in court, Pineda ran a large-scale, marijuana-growing operation across the Eastern District in 2016. A number of cultivation sites were located on public lands, including the Davy Crockett National Forest and Sabine National Forest. Other sites were established on private property, where Pineda and others trespassed without the knowledge or consent of landowners. Pineda and his co-conspirators are believed to have cultivated thousands of marijuana plants.

The case was investigated by a number of local, state and federal agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Forest Service, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and nine other sheriff’s offices and police departments.