Roy C. Hanes passed away on 11/10/2019. He was born on 8/28/48, in Elaine, Arkansas, to the home of Rube and Annie Becker Fischer Hanes.

He served in the Air Force, and worked at Raco for 15 years, retiring in 2009. Roy enjoyed listening to music, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. His favorite motto was, “Have a Good One.” Roy will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his mother Annie Becker; brothers Larry Hanes, Jim Hanes, Fred Becker, Ronny Hanes, and Paul Becker; sisters Carole Callahan and Wanda Eye; nieces Paula Coffman, Vicki Coffman, and Michele Garner; plus many more relatives.

Roy is preceded in death by his father Rube Hanes; brother Joe Coffman; and sister Vera Emily.

