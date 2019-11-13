Wednesday forecast for Austin: Bundle up, Central Texas!

Another day of temperatures in the 30s and 40s will be just right for a turtleneck sweater, a scarf, gloves, fuzzy socks, a coat and a hat! We’re a little chilly, if you can’t tell.

A freezing temperature of 32 degrees was recorded at the site of Camp Mabry at 6:45 a.m. Temperatures will warm up from there to a high of 48 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

That’s almost as cold as the record low high temperature of 46 degrees that was set at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Tuesday. It broke the old record of 51 degrees set in 2018, according to the weather service.

Skies will become increasingly cloudy throughout the day, forecasters said.

A 20% chance of rain during the day will increase to a 50% chance at night.

Skies will be cloudy at night as temperatures drop to a low near 39 degrees, forecasters said.

Thursday will see a daytime chance of rain before clearing out for a mostly dry weekend, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 51. Mostly clear at night with a low around 36.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 61. Clear at night with a low around 37.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 63. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 42.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 63. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 44.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 70. Clear at night with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 74.