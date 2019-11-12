Sherman Police arrested a man on a slew of charges Sunday after he allegedly attacked and robbed his girlfriend.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers responded to a residence in the 1600 block of LaSalle Drive at 1 a.m. after dispatchers were notified of physical disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the victim, a 29-year-old woman.

“The victim reported that her boyfriend forced entry into her apartment, choked her and then stole over $1,000 worth of property, including money, a cell phone and other items,” Mullen said.

It was unclear whether the woman required medical attention for her injuries. The 31-year-old suspect left the scene, but Sherman officers located his vehicle a short time later near the intersection of North Hickory Street and West Lamberth Road and conducted a traffic stop.

“Upon making contact with him, evidence was located that linked him to the crime on LaSalle,” Mullen said. “He was also found to be in possession of over two grams of MDMA or ecstasy,”

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with robbery, possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, and family violence assault by way of impeding breath.

A search of Grayson County’s jail records showed the suspect remained in custody Tuesday on $55,000 bond.

