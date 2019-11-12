Grayson College announced the naming of its basketball court during the women’s homecoming basketball game Saturday. The newly dubbed Bill Brock Court is named after recent Hall of Fame Inductee and former Women’s Basketball Coach Bill Brock. The baseball program also announced the retiring of other Hall of Fame Inductee Tim Tadlock’s number, 6, on Saturday.

“We are thankful for the legacy these two men left,” GC Athletic Director Mike McBrayer said. “The foundation of quality programming they built has provided the opportunity for continued success for our students. We appreciate the impact they’ve had on student athletes both at Grayson College and beyond.”

Brock, who is the current associate head coach for Baylor Women’s Basketball, expressed his fondness for GC during a heartfelt speech at Friday’s Hall of Fame Induction dinner. A former GC player and coach, Brock’s ties to the college include both his wife and daughters who attended Grayson as well.

The basketball facility was completely remodeled following Grayson’s bond sale in 2007 and 2008. The facility was updated with new paint, new floor, new dressing rooms and a new scoreboard. The year after the remodel was complete, the basketball program had to be cut due to funding issues. It is fitting then, in the second year following the return of basketball, that the court be dedicated to one of the program’s most influential persons.

Tadlock’s number was retired during the annual Alumni Baseball game on Saturday, where he threw out the opening pitch.

After beginning his college coaching career as an assistant at Hill College (1993-96) for four seasons, Tadlock became the head coach at GC, where he led the Vikings to back-to-back National Junior College Athletic Association World Series titles in 1999 and 2000. During his nine seasons at Grayson, Tadlock posted a 435-127 (.774) overall record while being named National Coach of the Year following both title runs (1999-2000).

Before arriving in Waco in 2000, Brock spent 13 seasons as the head coach at GC, establishing the program as one of the best in the junior college ranks. During his first year at Grayson in 1987-88, Brock led the Lady Vikings to their first-ever Northern Texas Conference title and a top 25 national ranking.

Women’s Basketball continued that success by winning 10 conference championships, two regional titles and two national tournament berths (1996, 2000). During Brock’s tenure, the Lady Vikings were a mainstay in the top 10 national poll. His career ended at Grayson with a 371-50 record that was highlighted by a 36-1 season and a third-place finish at the 2000 NJCAA Tournament. He also coached 10 Northern Texas Conference Most Valuable Players and nine athletes earned All-American honors.