Sherman Police

Possession — Sherman Police conducted a traffic stop near E. Lamar Street and Willow Street on Nov. 10 and made contact with the male driver. Amid suspicion that the driver might be in possession of narcotics, a K-9 unit was called to scene and alerted to possible drugs inside the vehicle. Officers conducted a search and recovered less than one gram of methamphetamine. The driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Burglary of a habitation — On Nov. 8. Sherman Police responded the 11 block of N. Brents Avenue in reference to a burglary report. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the complainant and and determined that an unknown suspect made entry into the residence and rifled through the home. No property was believed to be stolen. The department’s investigation is ongoing.

Criminal trespass — Police were dispatched to a business in the 1000 block of E. Odneal Street on Nov. 8 in reference to a reported theft. After speaking with the complainant, officers learned that the male suspect had previously been issued a criminal trespass warning from the property and was not legally allowed to be at the business. Officers arrested the suspect for criminal trespassing and for other outstanding warrants.

Public intoxication — On Nov. 10, officers received a report of a disturbance in the 1800 block of Texoma Parkway. Upon arrival, police located an intoxicated man and determined that he posed a risk to his own safety. The man was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication.

Assault — On Nov. 10, officers responded to the 1000 block of E. Odneal Street after dispatchers received a call of two females fighting in the area. Police arrived on scene and located one of the women involved. She did not sustain injuries, but told officers she was assaulted by another woman, who fled the scene. A report for assault against a family member by contact was generated.

Possession — Sherman Police conducted a traffic stop against a driver on Nov. 11 near the intersection of N. East Street and E. Brockett Street. During the stop, the driver was found to be in possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine and was subsequently arrested.

Theft — Officers were contacted on Nov. 11 in reference to a reported theft at the Crossroads Motel. The female complainant told officers that suspects had stolen less than $100 worth of property from the business. A report for theft of property was generated.

Theft — On Nov. 11, officers responded to the 1800 block of Texoma Parkway in reference to a burglary. Police made contact with the female complainant who said someone had entered her residence and took prescription medications and money. A report for theft under $100 was filed.

Criminal mischief — A complainant made contact with Sherman Police on Nov. 11 and reported that unknown suspects had caused damage to a business building in the 2000 block of S. Crockett Street. The incident is believed to have occurred on Nov. 9 or Nov. 10. A report for criminal mischief causing under $2,500 in damage was generated.

Stolen vehicle —On Nov. 11, a male complainant called police to report his vehicle had been stolen out of the 2900 block of Michelle Drive. The vehicle was believed to be stolen on Nov. 4. A report for theft under $30,000 was filed.