The Bastrop and Smithville school districts have delayed the start of Tuesday classes due to cold weather conditions, the districts announced overnight.

Classes in the Bastrop school district will have a two-hour delay Tuesday and school buses will pick students up two hours after normal schedules.

In the Smithville district, classes will begin at 10 a.m. School buses will pick students up two hours after their normal schedules, the district said.

The National Weather Service on Monday issued a wind advisory for the Austin metro area, including Bastrop County until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasters said freezing rain, sleet and wind gusts as high as 35 mph were possible overnight. Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to hover around the mid-40s, with lows around 25 degrees at night, the weather service said.