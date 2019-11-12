While 2019 will not go down as one of the greatest football seasons in city history, as the four entries achieved 16 victories total – a mere 10 against non-town foes – two of the four have advanced to the playoffs nonetheless.

The matchups are: North (3-7) at San Benito (6-4) in Division I and Vela (7-3) at Harlingen (9-1) in Division II, both games Friday. The Cougars wrapped up the regular season with a 37-13 home loss to Weslaco Thursday and the Sabes were beaten in OT at East the next night. Now they face off with a pair of 32-6A powers in the quest to reach past bi-district into area.

The Greyhound club opposing North started the year with a fantastic performance against state-ranked Calallen, losing by 7. Their other losses are to Laredo United, Midland Lee, and Harlingen in the annual Battle of the Arroyo. In district they defeated South by 10, Hanna by 30, Rivera by 27, and Los Fresnos by 4. San Benito is 5-1 versus Edinburg schools in the postseason annals, 4-1 in five matches with EHS (the last coming in 2018) and walloped the Coogs 50-7 back in bi-district 2017. Senior QB Smiley Silva is the offensive trigger for a team that averages 31.0 ppg; its defense is not world-winning (average yield 27.4 ppg).

The Greyhounds have been one of the better Second Season outfits of recent times, with trips to the third round in 2015, 2017, and 2018. North did it three times as well, in 2009 and back to back in 2012-13. The Coogs are 8-12 all-time in the postseason, with their last victory coming in 2013, over Harlingen South in area.

As for Harlingen, the Cards are back in full swing after consecutive 5-5 seasons. They handed Sharyland Pioneer what would be its only regular-season loss, 42-41, to begin the campaign, and also clipped United South of Laredo, which went to cop the 29-6A title with an unblemished 6-0 record. Harlingen stopped Weslaco East, 20-7 and then ran the table in 32-6A, winning by an average of 24.5 ppg over five contests.

Like San Benny, the Cards have a fine senior QB in Jaime Galvan, who has produced more than 2,000 yards of total offense for a unit that averages 36.0 ppg, allowing 22.5. If San Benito has been a recent power, the Cards are the O.G. in that category, with 17 playoff trips since 2000 and three-deep voyages 11 times in their long and storied history. The program is also one of the few in the Valley to get past the hurdle of the quarterfinals and has done it twice, in 1989 and 2011. Harlingen, like its rival San Benny, is 5-1 against ECISD teams with its only postseason loss coming to EHS back in 2000.

Vela, meanwhile, has won seven playoff games in its brief history, reaching the third round three times; should the SaberCats do it in 2019, they will tie the 1982-84 Bobcats as the only city unit to go as far in three successive seasons. That latter and tremendous era was shepherded by Coach Richard Flores, the man for whom the stadium in town has been named, natch.

VOLLEY CONCLUDES

The end of the line came for the girls in volleyball last week, as Vela lost to Memorial, North to Harlingen South, and EHS to Rivera.

The Lady Bobcats hosted Rivera Tuesday and led during the opening set, 18-15 at one stage behind a series of winning knocks from senior Bryahne Salinas. The Lady Raiders countered with some good licks until it was tied at 22. The young Lady ‘Cats faltered at that point and did not score again, losing a chance for the first-set win and some momentum as the underdog. Behind service from freshman Natalie Hernandez early, they hung tough in set two until the midway point, when Rivera started pulling away, to win 25-15. EHS fell down big in the clincher, 10-5, before rallying into contention at 14-11 amid a torrent of Lady Raider errors. Julissah Santa Maria’s dig and a kill from Zarina Hernandez kept it close but Rivera finished off the sweep after that with a 10-5 run.