Fifteen Brownwood High School (BHS) Choir students recently qualified for the All Region Choir.

“Our Brownwood High School Choir students have been working hard on some difficult music since the beginning of the school year,” stated BHS Choir Director, Jennifer Reeves. “These students decided to work hard and put in the effort for a chance to make one of the few spots in the All Region Choir.”

The students will be working with a top clinician and top directors from around the state on November 15-16 at the Mansfield Performing Arts Center. “These 15 students have continued to work hard on more music for the Pre-Area auditions, which are the 2nd round of All State Choir auditions,” added Reeves. “This will be held in Mineral Wells on November 13. Making it to this point opens up more scholarships and it is a huge honor to move on to more auditions towards the All State Choir.”

Students that qualified for the All Region Choir include Alex Minchey, Dustin Rind, James Williams, Parish White, Seth Adkins, Kaleb Hill, Claire Clayton, Kate Yantis, Hannah Bessent, Tyler Hashberger, Jordan Roberts, Alette Moya, Torie Lepp, Carlee Richardson, and Jonathan Woods.