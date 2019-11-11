Grayson College celebrated Veteran’s Day with a reception Monday morning at its Life Center outside the Veteran’s Hub. The guest speaker was Col. Dale Howard, who works with the Perrin Air Force Base Museum.

Howard talked about how important it is to remember the sacrifices made by veterans, especially those in World War II.

He also talked about the college’s Veteran’s Wall of Honor.

On the subject of the Wall of Honor, Grayson College Veteran’s Services Coordinator Craig Greenwood read a proclamation issued by the Grayson County Commissioners Court to Mary Day for her work with the Wall of Honor.

Day was recognized for “preserving the memory of military veterans,” according to the proclamation. “The wall of honor is a testimonial displaying the significant military achievements of many distinguished military veterans in our community. It is considered a major contribution to the prominence and prestige of Grayson County.”

Following his reading of the proclamation, Greenwood talked about the wall’s importance.

“The Wall of Honor was started by a lady several years ago,” Greenwood said. “When she passed away, the city of Denison was able to adopt the wall, and now they maintain it.

Speaking on the important of Veteran’s Day, Greenwood said it is an important day for more than just veterans and their families but the whole community.

“It is a day to reflect on the contributions of those who are living as well as those who have passed,” Greenwood said. “But, more importantly it’s for the families of the citizens who have served our country. The Perrin Museum helps procure photos that go into it.”

Greenwood’s dad was a veteran who died while in service in Vietnam.

“You may see two or three pictures from the same family,” Greenwood said of the wall. “There might be a grandfather, father and a son who were all in the service. It is a reflection of those who have served in Grayson County. It is one of those items that catches your eye. You are drawn into it. You want to read every one.”

He said it is important to not only preserving the history of the veterans of Grayson County, but it also reminds people that while they might read about historic events in history books, there is a local connection to those conflicts.

“You would be surprised what people have done,” Greenwood said. “There are folks who went through many campaigns. We encourage people to submit their photos with stories.”

The Wall of Honor will be on display at Grayson College on the second floor of the Life Center building at Grayson college until after Thanksgiving. Greenwood said it doesn’t currently have a permanent home. It moves around where needed.

Last month, it was on display at the Eisenhower Birthplace as part of Eisenhower’s 125th birthday celebration.

“It makes me proud to see all these other veterans here — to see they all live on,” Greenwood said. “It is a good thing for the county to have this archive.”

Those interested in submitting photos to the wall can send them to veterans@grayson.edu.