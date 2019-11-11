Sherman Police are investigating and seeking suspects after a local church was burglarized over the weekend.
Sgt. Brett Mullen said shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 600 block of North Harrison Street in reference to a break in at Iglesia Palabra De Fe.
“The complainant reported that the church was burglarized sometime during the previous night,” Mullen said. “Entry was made by forcing open a side door to the church and over $1500 worth of musical instruments and electronics were stolen.”
A physical description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available Monday.
Those with information regarding the burglary are encouraged to call the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7290.
Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrtat.com.