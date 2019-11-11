Sherman Police are investigating and seeking suspects after a local church was burglarized over the weekend.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 600 block of North Harrison Street in reference to a break in at Iglesia Palabra De Fe.

“The complainant reported that the church was burglarized sometime during the previous night,” Mullen said. “Entry was made by forcing open a side door to the church and over $1500 worth of musical instruments and electronics were stolen.”

A physical description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available Monday.

Those with information regarding the burglary are encouraged to call the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7290.

