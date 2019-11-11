A motorcyclist was seriously injured Saturday night after trying to avoid a collision with a pickup.

Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said the crash occurred shortly before 5:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Loy Lake Road. The motorcyclist was reportedly headed south at the time and swerved to avoid the pickup as it slowed.

“The truck turned into the parking lot of a grocery store, so the motorcycle then went around the truck and lost control,” Mullen said.

The motorcyclist was transported to Texoma Medical Center with injuries described as “incapacitating.” It was unclear whether the rider was wearing a helmet. No other injuries were reported.

Mullen said the motorcyclist’s failure to control his or her speed may have contributed to the crash.

“Being on a motorcycle, you have to drive extremely defensively because you are that much more vulnerable,” Mullen said. “But, everyone riding on the streets needs to be highly aware of what’s going on around them, anticipate possible dangers, and be careful.”

