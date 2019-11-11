A local barbershop spent Veteran’s Day giving back. Bro’s House of Fades in Sherman opened its doors and offered free haircuts to all veterans in the community in its third annual Haircuts for Heroes event on Monday.

Shop owner Carlos Diaz and his team of licensed barbers went to work from 9 a.m. to noon giving anyone with a military ID dapper and clean cut.

“We asked ourselves ‘how can we serve those who have served us?” Diaz said. “And, we decided the best way would be using the skills we have been blessed with to provide that service. Before we did this, I didn’t realize there’s a lot of places that don’t provide completely free services for veterans. A lot of places give discounts but few will do a completely free service.”

Also, Diaz said since a lot of barbershops are appointment only, many people had been trying to get into the shop for a while.

“With this event today, it gives them the opportunity to just come in, get nice haircut, and try the place out,” he said. “So it’s a win-win for everybody.”

Two of the veterans that came by were Casey Fox and Jesse Southerd who were having their first experience at the local barbershop.

“Its pretty awesome,” Southerd said of the service. “I’m not really the kind of guy that gets his haircut by schedule, but with it being free today I can come in, get my haircut, and experience something new. I usually get my haircut at a Sports Clips or one of those chain places. But here, its a professional style haircut that you can’t get everywhere. The conversations great, always nice to have a barber who will actually have a conversation with you instead of a sit you down and have you out in ten minutes situation.”

Fox, who was getting his haircut across the way from Southerd, shared the sentiments.

“I think its amazing,” Fox said. “You see a lot of business claiming ‘hey veterans, come in and you’ll get this thing for free and so on.’ And often there’s a catch to it. But here, this is actually a fifty dollar service I’m getting completely free, without any catches. All they’re asking is to show military ID and that’s it. That’s true support, that’s good intentions. Its almost like a privilege to come to as nice of an establishment this is and get to get my haircut.”