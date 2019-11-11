Parishioners gathered at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church on Nov. 2 for a Veterans Honor Mass in recognition of the men and women who have rendered military service to the nation.

Texas Panhandle Catholic Veterans Organization officials said the fourth annual endeavor was dedicated to deceased, living and active duty veterans in praise of their due diligence, dedication and desire to protect and serve.

Prior to the service, families were asked to bring images of deceased and active veterans to the church, where they were displayed in the church's foyer.

The St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church choir offered a series of hymns, which were accompanied by scriptures, prayers and petitions of blessings upon veterans and their families. A complimentary lunch was served at the service’s conclusion.

"When I was a seminarian in Rome and also a priest, I had the opportunity to visit quite a few of the war cemeteries throughout Europe," Bishop Patrick J. Zurek said. "These brave men and women fought in battles, I'm sure, with good intentions. They wanted to put an end to tyranny, dictatorships, slavery and authoritarian regimes. Wars were fought to deliver freedom and allow each person to determine his or her own future without oppression."

Zurek encouraged those in attendance to especially remember and honor the deceased veterans, who he described as souls who died and are awaiting the presence of God.

"If we give ourselves for the benefit of others - especially the poor, the vulnerable, the needy, just as veterans gave their lives for another great cause - when we do this, we, too, are lifted up," Zurek said. "No one is an island unto himself. We have to get along with each other. Never in such time has our world been entrenched in such negativity. People have always had differences with one another, but they spoke to one another and had dialogue. Maybe somehow we can find a way to help that happen again."

Everyone has a role to play in enhancing humanity, said Zurek.

"What greater honor can we give to our deceased veterans than to thank them for their service and pray for their salvation," he said. "What greater tribute can we give to all veterans than to give of ourselves to build a better world by adhering to the call of Christ and truly being the people of faith He intended us to be."