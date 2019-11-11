25 years ago:

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government withdrew its plans for the early release of Irish Republican Army prisoners on Thursday, hours after a postal worker in Northern Ireland was shot dead by men suspected of being IRA guerrillas.

50 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Americans honored their war dead Tuesday amid demonstrations of support for President Nixon’s Vietnam policy and preparations for protests against the U.S. course in that latest of conflicts.

75 years ago:

LONDON - The German V-2 rocket bomb, described as a 13 1-2 ton, wingless projectile which cuts through space at a maximum speed of 3,500 miles an hour, has been falling in Allied sectors in Belgium and France as well as in Britain.

100 years ago:

Austin, Tex. - Governor Hobby made no comment today when appraised of the entrance into the gubernatorial race of Speaker R.E. Thomason of El Paso, whose formal announcement was made today in El Paso.