Bitter cold, drizzling rain and strong winds made for a raw start to the week in Texoma, but skies are forecast to clear and temperatures will gradually warm in the days ahead.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service said after Monday’s windchill-factored low of just 7-17 degrees, things will stay cold Tuesday with a daytime temperature of 41 degrees and a fall back into the 20s overnight. Winds however could again make conditions feel as cold as the teens and single digits.

“We’ve officially seen the passage of an arctic front and that has brought all this cold air, light rain and strong winds,” Meteorologist Sarah Barnes of the NWS Fort Worth field office said Monday.

North Texas and Southern Oklahoma will remain under a wind advisory through 6 p.m. Tuesday. Sustained winds will blow out of the north from 5-15 mph, but gusts could push past 20-30 mph.

“We’ll still see those strong winds hang around for a few hours,” Barnes said, “If you’ve got holiday decorations up, outdoor furniture or set a trash can outside, make sure those items are secure. And if you’re on the road, make sure you drive carefully, especially in larger vehicles.”

Area residents are also reminded to protect any people, pets, plants and pipes that might be vulnerable to the cold.

Temperatures will bounce back into the 50s by Wednesday and warm to near 60 degrees by Sunday, thanks to sunny skies and lighter winds. Overnight lows will still hover at the freezing mark for most of the week.

A 20-percent chance for showers and thunderstorms is forecast for Sunday, but more seasonal temperatures are expected to follow the week’s close.

“It looks like we should see some 60-degree weather by next week,” Barnes said. “Until then, just bundle up.”

Drew Smith is a reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.