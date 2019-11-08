A Longview woman was killed after two cars collided on U.S. Route 69 in Leonard Wednesday afternoon.

In an emailed news release, the Leonard Police Department said emergency officials responded to the intersection of Route 69 and Tiger One Alley at approximately 5 p.m. in reference to a major vehicle crash near Leonard High School.

Crews arrived on scene and began treating the two drivers involved in the crash. Both were flown by air ambulance to Medical City Plano. The 71-year-old woman from Longview was pronounced dead on arrival. The other driver, a 30-year-old woman from Leonard, sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Leonard Police have released no additional details. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.