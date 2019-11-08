After months of practice Whitesboro High School's marching band found itself at the top of the leader board at the state's recent marching band competition.

The Pride of Whitesboro band came in second place out of more than 200 marching bands in the 3A division at UIL marching competition held Nov. 4-6.

“When I found out we were in 2nd place in prelims and then heard our name announced as the State silver medalists in finals, I'll be honest, a mountain of pressure was lifted off and I just felt so proud of the Pride of Whitesboro and what they had accomplished,” Band Director Charles Gardner said.

This year was the second year that Gardner has led the band as head director, but he served with the band one year prior to getting the top spot.

“It was so fortunate for me to be here as an assistant for a year before being the the head director so that I could watch and observe all the things that make this band so great and historic. With very minor adjustments have and will continue this band's legacy,” he said this week.

Gardner said there are 108 performers in the marching band. The state marching band competition is held for each division every other year. Gardner said about half of the current band will have the chance to try to make it back to the state competition again in 2021.

But, he said, that doesn't mean they will be resting on their winnings in 2020.

“We don't take a year off.”

While the band starts working on marching skills in late summer and and works on playing skills all during the school year, they get extra help from boosters who do everything from painting props to chaperoning trips.

“This would be absolutely impossible with out my amazing Band Fans (boosters) and all the parents that help move equipment and feed the kids and come out to raise Ws in the air to make these kids feel special. And the support if my school administrators and the Whitesboro community,” Gardner said.

Howe and Van Alstyne bands both also competed at the state level but did not place in the top ten bands.