Grayson County Tax Assessor-Collector Bruce Stidham has announced plans to seek re-election to a third term in the upcoming March 2020 Republican Primary.

The Grayson County Tax Assessor-Collector is a constitutional officer mandated by the Texas constitution, elected by and directly responsible to the people.

“To have been able to serve the citizens of Grayson County as tax assessor-collector over the past 7 years, has been a privilege and an honor,” Stidham said in a written statement. “During that time we have made several changes that have improved the way we serve the public, in both our tax and motor vehicle offices, including extending hours in our Sherman offices, providing remote vehicle registration renewals (window stickers) at Krogers and our drive-thru tax drop off at the end of January. I’m also very proud to be working with my staff of 23 employees who bring their professionalism and dedication to providing excellent customer service to work with them every day.”

Stidham added that his office not only collects property taxes for 30 taxing entities, but also serves as agents for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

“Because of the wide range of responsibilities performed by the tax assessor-collector,” he continued. “Grayson County citizens deal with our office more frequently than any other.”

This past year, each of the motor vehicle offices combined did total of more than 180,000 transactions, which included automobile registrations and renewals, new titles and transfers, in addition to working with Texas Parks and Wildlife to register and title boats.

“It was my goal when I took office in January 2013, to increase services without increasing costs and to help make our county’s government more responsive to the needs of the taxpayers,” the statement said. “I think we’ve made substantial progress towards achieving that goal. We have increased our tax collection rate, including delinquent accounts, streamlined operations and introduced some new technology which helps to reduce our overall costs.”