At first it was the House Judiciary Committee hearings that were unfairly run, then the Democrats went into hiding by taking the impeachment hearings two floors down in the Capitol.

Moving hearings to a secret setting and using committee rules that utterly hobble Republican members’ ability to participate effectively will not have a favorable outcome for those Democrats who seek to disenfranchise 63 million people, especially at election time.

In case one wonders who those 63 million are, they are Americans who voted for President Donald Trump. Disenfranchisement in this case means taking away the power of an individual’s vote.

In the case of the Democrats’ push for impeachment by the House of Representatives and removal by conviction in the Senate, the disenfranchisement would be on a grand scale.

Since Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, the Democrats have pushed to remove Trump from office. No, he had not done anything but win an election. But the Democrats, and the Washington establishment, had realized that an outsider had been sworn into the highest office of the land.

Trump was not a citizen of the ruling elite that control most of government both in office and in bureaucracy. Trump did not have any background in the halls of power like most previous presidents enjoyed. He is not a former CIA chief, diplomat or congressman.

Trump was elected by the people who were fed up with business as usual and who did not reside on the west and east coasts. The heartland elected Trump.

It was the people who make our country work who elected Trump. And yes, the people who were mad at the way government had been treating them elected Trump.

Do not bother whining about the Electoral College. Trump campaigned to win the states necessary to get a majority of Electoral College votes. Hillary Clinton did not and she lost.

The Democrats have feigned indignation to the point recently where Clinton delusionally said she “can beat Trump again.”

Unfortunately, this whole charade by Democrats of claimed scandals against Trump is now collapsing around them. Sharyl Attkisson, an Emmy award winning journalist who hosts “Full Measure,” a TV show which focuses on investigative and accountability reporting, recently made some very prescient comments on the subject. Taking into consideration the recent imposition of Democrat rules essentially handcuffing Republican committee members, Attkisson surmised that this was a race against time.

On one hand, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is being forced to rush to an impeachment vote. If she doesn’t reach that point, she will lose her position as speaker — so radical is her House caucus.

On the other hand, the Department of Justice inspector general’s investigation virtually is merging with the attorney general’s investigation into the origin of the Russia probe, which will surely lead to Barack Obama. Republicans in Washington have suggested that the Russia collusion investigation stemmed from a plot by members of the Obama Administration and career intelligence officials in what they call the "Deep State," to undermine Trump, according to NBC News.

Here is the kicker: This may become a criminal investigation. This is now big-time, and no-one who had any part in the ordeal, including any possible inappropriate surveillance of the Trump campaign, is safe. The federal grand jury could be impaneled and indictments could follow.

So, the first of two actions to occur will give their side the advantage. If indictments are handed down, the wind will be out of the Democrat sails. They will certainly cry foul, but protesting indictments will not erase federal prosecutions of high-profile individuals.

If the impeachment vote passes first, there will be the mandated trial in the Senate which may be nothing more than an immediate dismissal. If it does go to a full-blown trial, federal indictments would destroy the ability of the Democrats to get public sympathy and the 2020 elections will be a bigger disaster for them than most could imaging.

Remember that the ordinary folks do not care much for having their work ruined, their prosperity taken and their say in government stolen.

Sixty-three million American citizens are not to be trifled with.