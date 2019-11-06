7:15 a.m. update: The southbound lanes of Texas 195 have been reopened near County Road 241, north of Georgetown, after a fatal crash Wednesday morning, Williamson County sheriff’s office officials said.

The northbound lanes of the highway have been reduced to one lane, officials said.

Earlier: Texas 195, near County Road 241 north of Georgetown, has been shut down in both directions after a crash where at least one person died, Williamson County sheriff’s office officials said.

Traffic is being diverted at County Road 245, officials said.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

195 is reopened. Northbound is reduced to 1 lane. This will be the case for several hours.

— Williamson County Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO) November 6, 2019