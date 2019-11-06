Criminal charges will be filed against man who left a trail of damage when he reportedly fled a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle over the weekend.

Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said at approximately 6:45 p.m. Saturday, officers initiated a traffic stop in the 1900 block of E. May Avenue against a black Chevy Suburban for a broken headlight.

“The vehicle pulled into a driveway, and then quickly pulled out in reverse, striking a parked vehicle in the roadway,” Mullen said. “As the suspect sped away, he then hit a mailbox and continued to flee the scene. Officers continued their attempts to stop the vehicle for several blocks, but they ultimately terminated the pursuit due to the suspect’s erratic driving and for the safety of the public.”

Mullen said officers later learned that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Irving, and they were able to determine the suspect’s identity. A case will be filed with the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office and Mullen said the suspect is likely to be charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle, theft between $2,500 and $30,000 and two counts of hit-and-run.

