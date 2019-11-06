Denison’s newest entertainment venue, HeyDay Entertainment, is having a grand opening event Friday morning beginning at 11 a.m.

The new entertainment center features a variety of amenities from a mini golf course, a video arcade. a ropes course and laser tag. One unique feature the owners have touted is the adults-only entertainment area on the second floor that features a sports bar and eight-lane bowling alley.

The facility also features a total of 24 bowling lanes with eight upstairs. Food offerings include snack foods and DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks.

According to a news release from HeyDay’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing Brooke Willhite, the opening will be a day to remember.

“We are planning a day of food & fun to showcase what HeyDay is all about to our new community,” Willhite said. “We will host a short ribbon cutting ceremony before welcoming our first guests into the building.”

Booking for private events began Nov. 1. There will be a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon.

“Specifically we will be opening right before holiday party season,” Willhite said in the release. “Heyday is a great place to host a corporate event. We have crowd-pleasing options. We have bowling, laser tag, a ropes course, a video arcade and an adults-only upstairs featuring eight lanes of bowling. We have packages that can be customized to suit the needs and desires of almost any event.

Representatives with Oklahoma-based HeyDay Entertainment began scouting the area in late 2017. The venue was one of the first commercial tenants in the Gateway Village development on U.S. Highway 75 when they announced plans to build a new bowling alley and entertainment center in Denison.

Construction of the facility started in 2018 with initial plans to open late that year, but construction was delayed by heavy rains and poor weather throughout the late summer and early fall.

“We have done a lot to catch up, with working weekends and other things, but when it rains, it rains,” HeyDay Entertainment co-owner Brad Little said in a phone interview. “In all honesty, we have just given it all to the Lord and know it happens for a reason.”

Late spring rains also caused a construction delay for HeyDay which was again expected to open by the end of the summer. Back in June, Little said the construction crews had experienced 65 days of rain delay and the delays mostly affected the golf course area.