Two people were injured in Gunter Tuesday night after the vehicle they were traveling in veered off State Highway 121 and crashed.

Gunter Police Lt. Danny Jones said the crash occurred at approximately 10 p.m., and the vehicle was occupied by a female driver and and male passenger.

“It looks like they had probably tried to maneuver through the S-curve there on (Hwy.) 121 close to Wall Street and lost control,” Jones said.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. Both occupants were transported to a McKinney-area hospital and received treatment for injuries that were considered not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Jones said weather and road conditions likely played a factor. No other vehicles were involved.

Jones encouraged all motorists and passengers to follow state laws and wear seat belts when traveling by car.

