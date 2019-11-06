A Sherman house was destroyed after flames broke out in the 1400 block of South Montgomery early Wednesday morning.

Sherman-Fire Rescue Division Chief and Marshal Billy Hartsfield said crews responded at approximately 4:15 a.m. after receiving a report of a structure fire.

Firefighters battled heavy flames upon arrival and ultimately extinguished the fire, but the house was considered a total loss. It was unclear whether anyone was injured.

Harstfield said he could not confirm how many people were living in the residence or whether anyone was inside at the time. The owner of the home reportedly told officials that she was not renting the house and prior to the fire had not wanted anyone staying in the residence.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Hartsfield said he could not comment Wednesday on whether the fire appeared suspicious in nature.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.