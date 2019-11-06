Denison Police are searching for two suspects following a series of vehicle burglaries last week. In an emailed statement sent Wednesday, the department said the male suspects are believed to be responsible for six vehicle break-ins that occurred on Oct. 29.

The burglaries were reported in the 2800 block of Lillis Lane, the 2900 block of Stafford Drive and the 2500-2800 block of Easy Street.

Home security cameras captured footage of the the suspects breaking into at least one vehicle and removing items at approximately 2 a.m..

Those able to identify the suspects or those with knowledge regarding the burglaries are encouraged to call Denison Police Lt. Kyle Mackay at 903-465-2422, extension 2321.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.