A Denison man is facing a felony evasion and intoxicated driving charges after he led police on a short chase Monday night.

Denison Police Lt. Mike Eppler said at approximately 11:45 p.m. an officer observed a vehicle speeding along Loy Lake Road and initiated a traffic stop against the driver.

“When the officer tried to stop the suspect, he didn’t slow down and kept going,” Eppler said. “But by the time he got into the 4800 block of FM 691, he just pulled over.”

Eppler said the 29-year-old suspect surrendered without incident and was taken into custody. He was charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated, second offense. No injuries were reported.

A search of Grayson County’s jail records showed the suspect posted $12,500 bond and was released with conditions the following morning.

Eppler encouraged members of the public to never drink and drive and to never run from police.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.