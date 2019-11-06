Sherman Police

False report — Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of N. Cleveland Avenue on Nov. 3 in reference to a stolen vehicle report. Police spoke to the complainant, who said he hosted a party at his residence the night before and woke up to find his vehicle missing from the back alley, where he left it. Upon further investigation, officers determined that the complainant had wrecked his own vehicle and filed a false report with police.

Driving while intoxicated — On Nov. 2, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of N. Ricketts Street. Officers arrived on scene and observed a black SUV parked in the middle of the roadway with it’s high beams and blinker on. A field sobriety test was administered and the driver was arrested for DWI.

Assault by contact — An officer was dispatched to a reported disturbance in 900 block block of W. Fischer Street on Nov. 2. The officer arrived at the location and learned that an assault between a male and female subject had taken place. A report for assault by contact was generated.

Tampering with identification numbers, theft of a firearm — On Nov. 3, police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of S. Willow Street. Upon making contact with the male driver, officers detected an odor of marijuana. The vehicle was searched and multiple contraband items were recovered. The suspect was arrested for tampering with identification numbers.

Theft of property —On Nov. 3, officers responded to the 1000 block of E. Odneal Street in reference to a theft call. Officers learned that property was stolen from the residence and a report for burglary between $100 and $750 was generated.

Stolen Vehicle — Sherman Police were dispatched to the 800 block of E. Lamar Street on Nov. 3 following a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers made contact with the complainant, obtained information about the missing vehicle and collected evidence at the scene. The department’s investigation is ongoing.

Possession of a controlled substance —On Nov. 3, officers observed a vehicle in the 1800 block of Texoma Parkway and conducted a traffic stop after the driver failed to signal on a turn. Officers determined that a passenger inside the vehicle had an outstanding and the individual was arrested. During a strip search at the Grayson County Jail, the passenger was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and was subsequently charged.

Criminal mischief — Complainant contacted police on Nov. 4 and said an unknown suspect had vandalized her vehicle while it was parked in 400 block of E. U.S. Highway 82. The vandalism is believed to have occurred on Nov. 2. A report for criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 was generated.

Evading arrest, possession —On Nov. 4, officers made contact with two male subjects walking in the 1500 block of Frisco Drive. Officers learned one of the men had active warrants in his name, but the man then fled on foot into a wooded area. Police caught the man after a short chase and found a glass pipe on his person. He was charged with evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Criminal trespass — Officers responded to the 2900 block of Michelle Drive on Nov. 4 in reference to a disturbance at the Holiday Inn Express hotel. The manager of the business requested that a male subject be given a criminal trespass warning and police issued a formal warning to the man. Shortly after officers left, the man returned to the hotel and entered the front door. Officers also returned and arrested the man for criminal trespassing.

Denison Police

Theft — On Nov. 1, officers responded to a business in the 400 block of N. U.S. Highway 75 after receiving a call of theft in progress. Store personnel told officers that a female subject still at the scene had concealed merchandise in her purse and walked past the final point of sale without paying. The woman was arrested for theft in excess of $100 and on outstanding warrants in Denison and Gregg County.

Burglary of a vehicle — A male complainant made contact with police on Nov. 2 and told officers that an unknown suspect had made entry into his vehicle in the 3100 block of Frances Drive. The suspect reportedly took a handgun and other belongings. A report for burglary of a vehicle was generated.

Possession of marijuana — On Nov. 3, officers stopped a male motorist in the 800 block of W. Gandy Street for a traffic violation. Officers located marijuana inside the vehicle and the driver was arrested for possession, under two ounces.

Possession of a controlled substance —Officers conducted a traffic stop against a male driver on Nov. 3 at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and Fannin Avenue. The driver was arrested on outstanding Grayson County warrants and for possession of a controlled substance.