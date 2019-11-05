Sherman High School will have additional security and supervision on campus following a series of altercations between students on campus earlier this week. School officials reported four separate incidents at the high school between Monday and Tuesday that resulted in what the district described as a “brief hold” Tuesday morning.

“This is absolutely unacceptable behavior for our students at Sherman High School,” a news release issued by Sherman Independent School District Communications Director Kimberly Simpson said. “Our campuses are places for learning and growth and anything that attempts to disrupt the learning environment will not be tolerated.”

The first altercation occurred Monday between two students in the cafeteria between passing periods and resulted in both students being removed from the campus.

A second altercation occurred shortly before the start of school Tuesday morning between two students in the new A hallway of the high school. The fight was broken up by school staff, and both students were disciplined according to the student code of conduct and removed from the campus, the release said.

District officials later determined that the fight was in retaliation of the fight on the previous day.

An unrelated altercation that resulted in the arrest of one student and removal of another occurred at about 9:55 a.m. Tuesday. The incident involved two students in front of the auditorium. The altercation resulted in the campus being placed on hold for 20 minutes. Teachers refrained from allowing students into the hallway during the class period. Visitation to the campus was also restricted during this time.

A third altercation occurred at about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday between the students in the cafeteria area. District officials said this was unrelated to the previous incidents over the past two days.

District officials said some students used social media to encourage the fights, but did not give any details about the messages or which fights were encouraged. These students will be addressed by campus administrators Wednesday, the release said.

“Students who fight or encourage others to do so will continue to face the strictest application of our code of conduct including suspension and reassignment to our disciplinary alternative campus,” the release said.