Sherman residents voted nearly four-to-one in favor of continuing the city’s street sales tax when they hit the polls Tuesday. The one-eighth of a cent sales tax, which has historically seen heavy support, will continue to go toward the improvement and maintenance of existing streets across the city.

When polls closed Tuesday night, the proposition asking to continue the sales tax had received 1,968 of the 2,497 votes cast in favor — 79 percent — with 488 votes against.

“The citizens of Sherman have consistently supported the street sales tax as a great way to repair existing roads while splitting the costs of those repairs with out-of-towners who come here to shop,” Sherman Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch said. “This vote for re-authorization solidifies our street maintenance budget for the near future and ensures a steady source of supplies for our street repair crews.”

The sales tax, which must be renewed every four years has proven popular with city leaders and voters alike as it provides a funding source for existing street maintenance that is supported partially by non-residents and visitors to Sherman. In total, city officials estimated that the city receives about $1.3 million in funding each year.

In a separate ballot measure, voters also approved three amendments to the city’s charter.

The first amendment changed the definitions of a partial term for the city council member for from 12 months to 18 months to reflect recent changes in term length for a council member. The amendment received 1,945 votes in favor and 471 votes against.

A second measure that allowed a city council member or mayor to serve a total of four consecutive terms between both roles passed more narrowly with 1,281 votes in favor and 1,127 votes against.

The final amendment would change the term lengths of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to mirror those of city council members also passed with 1,458 votes in favor and 809 votes against.