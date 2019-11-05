All but one of the ten constitutional amendments on the ballot in Texas carried in Grayson County.

Proposition 1 which would have allowed a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time failed in the county.

In all, 11,658 of the county’s 80,991 registered voters, or a little over 14 percent, cast ballots in the election.

The following are the results for the propositions in Grayson County:

Proposition 1

“The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.”

Grayson County votes for: 3,969

Grayson County votes against: 7,515

Proposition 2

“The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”

Grayson County votes for: 7,039

Grayson County votes against: 4,378

Proposition 3

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”

Grayson County votes for: 9,801

Grayson County votes against: 1,635

Proposition 4

“The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”

Grayson County votes for: 9,889

Grayson County votes against:1,648

Proposition 5

“The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”

Grayson County votes for: 10,142

Grayson County votes against: 1,354

Proposition 6

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.”

Grayson County votes for: 6,735

Grayson County votes against: 4,700

Proposition 7

“The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.”

Grayson County votes for: 7,818

Grayson County votes against: 3,629

Proposition 8

“The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.”

Grayson County votes for: 8,098

Grayson County votes against: 3,355

Proposition 9

Grayson County votes for: 6,272

Grayson County votes against: 4,941

Proposition 10

“The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”

Grayson County votes for: 10,967

Grayson County votes against: 548