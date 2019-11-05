Denison voters have said yes to a $20.8 million school bond to expand two of the Denison Independent School District’s elementary schools Tuesday.

The measure was passed with 1,658 votes for and 1,380 votes against, a difference of only 278 votes.

“We had to do something to provide more space the committee felt this was the best way to do it,” Denison ISD Superintendent Henry Scott said.

He said the school board will canvas the votes sometime in the next week or two then begin preparations to move forward with construction expected to begin by late May of 2020. The hope is to get the work done over the summer so the district can have the campuses ready to receive students by the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

The bond will pay for expanding the Mayes and Hyde Park Elementary schools in Denison to the tune of $20.8 million dollars. The renovations will add 10 classrooms to each campus as well as additional cafeteria space. The renovation will also include the parking lots and bus drop off areas.

The election was called on Aug. 12 when the Denison ISD school board voted to approve the election at a packed school board meeting. That came after the school board was not able to gain enough board votes to call the election at the July 30 meeting.

