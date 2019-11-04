The Southmayd woman who was arrested naked while her home burned back in May 2018 was sentenced to five years deferred adjudication and five weekends in jail Monday.

The jail time was for assault of an officer.

Back in August, Shannon Ouellette pleaded guilty to arson, two counts of assault on a peace officer, a charge of abandon or endanger a child and one count of possession of marijuana. Shannon Ouellette had been indicted on the charges a year earlier along with her husband Michael.

In May of 2018, Southmayd Police Chief Chad McKee said he and other officers were dispatched to the family’s residence after receiving reports from neighbors that the Ouellette’s home was on fire. Neighbors said the parents and their 13-year-old daughter left without wearing any clothes and told them it was the “wrath of God” and the “end times” before walking to nearby Highway 56.

The chief said he attempted to make contact with the family along the highway and the father attacked him.

“I was charged at by the male and that’s when I was struck,” McKee said. “Due to the adult female also coming over, to try to intervene while I was in the scuffle with the man, that’s when I backed off. We let them walk off and followed as we waited for backup.”

McKee said the mother, father and daughter walked through several fields before officers attempted to restrain them. However, McKee said the mother bit another officer on the hand, and the father was largely able to resist officers’ attempts to disable him.

“We ended up tazing the male several times with very little effect,” McKee said. “He just continued on.”

While law enforcement was working to detain the family, firefighters worked to save their home from the fire. Flames burned a detached carport and the outside of the house. Crews found combustible material near the fire and contacted the Plano Police Department Bomb Squad after discovering bags with wires in and around them. Residents who lived on the street were evacuated for three hours while the bags were x-rayed and determined not to be a threat.

Michael Ouellette also pleaded guilty to the charges he faced and was sentenced in October to deferred adjudication for five years and was ordered to serve 120 days in jail as part of his probation. He was also ordered to be part of the MHMR caseload at probation and take his medication as prescribed. He must also do 100 hours of community service.

