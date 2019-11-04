Sherman is about to grow a little bigger — bigger by about 95 acres to be exact. City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve setting a schedule for the voluntary annexation of a 95-acre property near the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and State Highway 289.

This latest annexation will follow the annexation of the adjacent Preston Club development a few years ago. City Manager Robbie Hefton said the majority of the surrounding areas have already been incorporated into the city, creating a “doughnut hole” on the map of the city.

“The Preston Club annexation, which happened a couple years ago, brought in a kind of moon-shaped portion into the city,” Sherman Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch said. “This would be filling in the crescent of that moon with residential, with a couple acres set aside for commercial, along the (Highway) 82 corridor.”

In documents for Monday’s meeting, the applicants Chris and Claire Rehmet said they planned to zone the portion of the property with U.S. 82 frontage as commercial, while the remaining section would be zoned for residential uses.

With Monday’s annexation, the property will come into the city with residential/agriculture zoning and will still need to go through the planning and zoning commission in order to get the desired zoning, Strauch said.

The applicants do not give any indication of desired housing level. Strauch said the city expects that the homes will be in the higher end of the market given the proximity to Preston Club.

Clay Barnett, who represented the applicant during Monday’s meeting, said current plans call for about 270 new residential lots.

Strauch said there have been several developments that have targeted the $250,000 range, but higher-end developments are something that have been lacking.

“To be able to go into that higher part of the market certainly will be beneficial,” he said.

With the frontage along the highway, Strauch said this area is valuable to the city for potential development for retail and commercial space, particularly near the intersection with SH 289. While development has not fully embraced the area yet, it could see development similar to that of the Sherman Town Center once interest and development move north.

“The intersection of 289 and 82 we absolutely view as being a major intersection for the city, but development still hasn’t reached out there yet,” he said. “One of the things that made the Preston Club project attractive to us was getting water out to that intersection so that if someone wanted to develop out there it would already be done.”

Officials said there are still improvements that need to be made before the land is ready for development. Specifically, sewer access and improvements are currently under development and in the design phase, Sherman Director of Engineering Clint Philpott said.

Prior to the official annexation, the city will hold two public hearings scheduled for Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.