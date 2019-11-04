Four apartment units were damaged and their occupants displaced last week after a fire broke out at a Sherman residential complex.

Sherman Fire-Rescue Division Chief and Marshal Billy Hartsfield said at approximately 8 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a report of a fire at the River Ranch Apartments located in the 300 block of FM 1417. Hartsfield said the fire began in one apartment unit, but the tenants were not home at the time.

No injuries were reported.

“One apartment unit sustained fire damage, but it was a small amount,” Hartsfield said. “The fire seemed to be electrical in nature and was confined to the area of origin.”

Three other units sustained either smoke or water damage. Hartsfield said he spoke with representatives of the apartment complex Monday and efforts were underway to rehouse the displaced occupants.

