On Tuesday, Texans have the opportunity to change the state’s constitution in the 2019 Constitutional Amendment Election.

In this election, registered voters can go to the polls and cast their ballot for or against potential amendments covering topics including personal income tax, tax relief for disaster areas and adding a sporting goods tax to support the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission.

From Oct. 21 to Nov. 1, residents got the opportunity to vote early. As of press time, 1,460 residents of Potter County and 3,190 residents of Randall County voted early, according to their respective county election websites.

Compared to other states, Texas’ amendment process is relatively simple, said Aaron Faver, an instructor of social sciences at Amarillo College.

“It takes two-thirds of the entire bodies of both the House and the Senate. After that, it goes to the people to decide,” he said. “…the system is designed to say ‘is this OK, Texas? We are wanting to expand the power of the government. Is this OK?’”

This state amendment process gives as much power to the cities and the counties as possible, Faver said. Research committees in the state spend time looking at these specific issues, seeing how they will affect residents.

While this election gives the chance for residents to change amendments that will affect them, the elections for them usually have lower voter turnout compared to a presidential election or governor election.

Dave Rausch, the Teel Bivins professor of political science at West Texas A&M University, said low voter turnout can typically be attributed to two things: a lack of information available to the public and how hard the amendments are to read.

Rausch said numbers of amendments can fluctuate in each election. Some years have more than 10 and some have less. These 10 amendments are fairly traditional, potentially locking the Legislature into action, if no additional amendments change the action in the future.

“It takes a little bit of thought and time to sort of go through them,” Rausch added.

One of the amendments that sticks out to Faver is Proposition 3, which authorizes the “…Legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”

Faver said, if passed, this amendment would give the government the power to make the decision in determining which communities receive assistance in a natural disaster situation.

“Instead of having 100% property tax relief or 50% tax relief… they created four different categories for it,” Faver said. “When you have legislators tell people how bad they are hurting… and not living in the circumstances, makes it very difficult to determine how much relief each of those tiers get and why.”

Rausch said the proposal that has gotten the most conversation on social media is Proposition 4, which prohibits …”the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”

Rausch said this proposition states how easy the process will be to have an income tax in the future. Even though the wording is counter-intuitive in Rausch’s opinion, he said it has to be that way to maintain the status quo.

“If you vote ’yes,’ it becomes much more difficult (to get an income tax),” he said. “If you vote ’no,’ it’s pretty much the same… In many cases, the questions have to be written that way so the ‘No’ vote maintains the status quo. If you vote against it, you aren’t changing anything and that’s why it sounds kind of funny to vote ’yes’ to be against something.”

Faver said there has been a conversation about an income tax in the state as long as he has been alive. Opponents of Proposition 4 would say more social services would be available if there was an income tax. For those who support the proposition, they would say business would be less attractive in the state.

Beforehand, Faver said, it is sometimes hard to predict which of the amendments will pass and which will not. This is because of the lack of research some do before going to the polls.

“When people go to the booths, they only see a snippet of it,” Faver said. “If you haven’t done your research, when it says add a tax or take away a tax and don’t see what it’s attached to, they don’t go into the details, they make split-minute decisions.”

Faver said it is important for Texans to get out to the polls and share their opinions about what the government can and cannot do.

“(These amendments) are strengthening the government, the state government,” he said. “Any time the government is strengthened, it affects people. It’s important to know what muscle is being strengthened and it’s important to have a voice in that. If we don’t get out there and vote, we are saying it’s OK whatever you do. If we don’t go out there and make our voice heard, it’s on us. Shame on us if we don’t.”