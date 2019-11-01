Timothy Lee Barnum, 46, will stand trial in early February for his alleged role in the Oct. 31, 2017 death of a Denison man.

Barnum appeared before Judge Jim Fallon in 15th District Court Friday for a hearing regarding his continued incarceration on four separate charges including murder, retaliation, obstruction and drug possession.

Defense attorney Tim Haney argued that his client should be released with conditions because he has been incarcerated since Dec. 2017 but has not yet been tried on any of the charges. He also described Barnum as “indigent” and said he could not afford his collective $1.5 million bond.

Barnum and alleged accomplice Tyrone Dewayne Sommers, 48, are accused of killing Robert Allen, 55, inside his family’s plumbing business on Halloween in 2017. Denison Police responded to a report of shots fired at the business off Eisenhower Parkway and found Allen dead at the scene.

Investigators released few case details and no possible motive in the year that followed but sought witnesses and offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. One year to the day after Allen’s death, authorities announced the arrest of Sommers in connection with the case. Barnum was already in custody but was charged with murder several days later.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Acknowledging Barnum’s considerable time in jail, Fallon agreed that Barnum needs to see his day in court sooner rather than later. But, he said the defendant’s repeated requests for changes in legal counsel hadn’t helped his situation. Fallon denied writs of habeas corpus filed on Barnum’s behalf and called on the defense and prosecution to establish a court date.

Barnum asked to speak directly with Fallon Friday and said his civil rights had been violated, but Fallon advised him to speak through his attorney.

The trial for Sommers is scheduled to begin on Feb. 3 and Barnum’s trial is expected to begin the same week.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.