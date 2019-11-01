Sherman may grow by about 95 acres next week. The city will consider expanding its borders near the intersection of Preston Club and U.S. Highway 82 during its regular City Council meeting next week.

The property owner wishes to bring the land into the city’s limits for potential development according to meeting documents. While the property is not within Sherman proper, it does sit within the extraterritorial of the city.

The council will go into session at 5 p.m. Monday at Sherman City Hall.

Following the annexation, the city’s engineering department is expected to draft a service plan on how to deliver water and other city services to the new area.

Here are three things to know about Sherman’s meeting:

1. Development agreement with Modular Power Solutions

The council will consider entering into an agreement with Modular Power Solutions regarding infrastructure upgrades. The manufacturer is currently building a new facility in the Midway Industrial Park, and will require additional utility services.

Under the agreement, the city will reimburse MPS for the cost of a sewer line extension that is expected to cost about $15,000.

2. Equipment purchases

The city will continue into the second phase of equipment purchases in the new fiscal year. In the latest wave of equipment purchases, the city plans to purchase three new vehicles for the solid waste department.

3. Street and road project updates

The council will receive two separate updates on roadway projects during Monday’s meeting. The first will be given by Director of Engineering Clint Philpott, with a second on area transportation projects will be given by the Texas Department of Transportation.