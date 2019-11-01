Grayson County voters have the opportunity to head to polls Tuesday to decide on a number of local and statewide propositions. Several cities and school districts in Grayson County will be deciding on various bonds, amendments and other propositions on election night.

As of Thursday just over 3,600 voters had cast early ballots in the county. There are 81,000 registered voters in this area.. Grayson County Elections Administrator Deana Patterson said those numbers are consistent with a typical amendment election.

Here is some information about some of the elections taking place in the county.

Woodbine Special Utility District Special Election

Voters in Woodbine, Van Alstyne and Gunter will be deciding on a number of local propositions.

Voters will decide on the following:

Proposition A: the conversion of the Woodbine Water Supply Corporation into the Woodbine Special Utility District, the transfer of all assets, liabilities and the Water Certificate of Convenience and Necessary #10253 to the Woodbine Special Utility District and the dissolution of Woodbine Water Supply Corporation.

The voters will have the option to select up to three individuals for the director position for a one-year term. The candidates are Vernon Dugger, Richard Hicks and Wray Westbrook. The two-year term candidates are Bob Smith and Kenny Wilson and the three-year term candidates are Mike Hines and Mike Compton.

Van Alstyne

Voters will be voting in the Van Alstyne Municipal Utility District Number 1 of Grayson County Confirmation and directors election, bond election and maintenance tax election.

Proposition A: confirmation of the district.

Proposition B: the issuance of $370,000,000 in bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of the bonds (water, sanitary sewer, drainage and storm sewer, organization and administration.

Proposition C: the issuance of $284,000,000 in bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of the bonds (Paved roads and turnpikes.)

Proposition D: the issuance of $555,000,000 in refunding bonds for water, sanitary sewer, drainage and storm sewer bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of said refunding bonds.

Proposition E: the issuance of $426,000,000 in refunding bonds for road bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of said refunding bonds.

Proposition F: the levy of a maintenance tax not to exceed one dollar ($1.00) per one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation.

The voters will also have the option to select up to five individuals for the directors. The candidates are Bill Senkel, Ryan Patterson, Scott Spurr, Robert Zimmer and Clay Grasso.

Gunter, Special Election

Proposition A: The abolition of an additional sales and use tax imposed at the rate of one-half of one percent (0.50%) for the purpose of reducing the property tax rate; and concurrently authorize the adoption of a local sales and use tax in the City of Gunter at the rate of one-half of one percent (0.50%) to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.