Drivers looking to use Loy Lake Road in Denison may need to find an alternate route amid city plans to close the street next week.

The closure will take effect on Monday and extends from U.S. Highway 75 to Sunset Street. Completion of the project is expected to take no more than two days — weather permitting.

Drivers impacted by the closure are reminded to follow all traffic and warning signs and to slow down for crews working in the area.

For more transportation news, follow the Herald Democrat at www.heralddemocrat.com.