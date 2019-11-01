TOP WORKPLACES WITH 149 OR FEWER EMPLOYEES IN THE GREATER AUSTIN METRO AREA

Rank / Employer /What it does / Austin-area employees*

1. Alegion /Artificial intelligence / 60

2. The Steam Team /Cleaning and restoration / 65

3. AllPro Hospitality Staffing / Hospitality staffing agency / 60

4. Power Home Remodeling Group / Home remodeling / 99

5. Avalar Austin Real Estate /Real estate / 50

6. Capital Strategies, a Mass Mutual firm / Financial advisors/ 65

7. Firehouse Animal Health Center 2012 Private Veterinarians 52

8. RE/MAX 1 / Real estate/ 130

9. Ojo Labs / Artificial intelligence / 71

10. Soal Technologies / IT Ttalent acquisition / 51

11. LJA Engineering / Engineering /97

12. EEA Consulting Engineers / Engineering /65

13. Cosential / Software / 88

14. Ruiz Salon / Salon, beauty services / 64

15 360Partners /Search marketing and lead generation / 61

16 Popp Hutcheson PLLC / Law firm /61

17. Belco Equities / Property management /101

18. Qualia / Real estate / 90

19. Texas National Title / Title insurance /102

20. St. Gabriel's Catholic School / Catholic school / 81

21. Ryan LLC / Tax advisory services / 78

22. Pediatric Healthcare Connection / Pediatric home health care / 121

23. Cultivate Behavioral Health & Education / Behavioral health / 83

24. Anaconda / Enterprise Software 86

25. Vida Clinic / Mental health services / 65

26. Cornerstone Home Lending / Mortgage industry / 56

27. Heritage Title Company of Austin / Title services / 96

28. T-Mobile / Telecommunications / 120

29. Visio Financial Services / Real estate investment / 95

30. Watkins Insurance Group / Insurance industry / 96

31. Talroo / Human resources / 70

32. Capitol Services / Business services / 97

33. Aceable / Online drivers education and real estate education / 95

34. The Zebra / Online insurance marketplace and digital agency / 101

35. Broadway Bank / Banking / 50

36. Greater Texas Credit / Credit union / 110

37. LawnStarter / Landscaping and lawn care / 55

38. Texas Realtors / Real estate industry association / 77

39. Scott Felder Homes / Homebuilder / 70

40. Aspen Heights Partners / Housing developer / 84

41. Nutrabolt /Life sciences / 61

42. Halff Associates / Engineering and architecture / 105

43. Dosh /Technology /90

44. The Container Store / Retailer / 53

45. First National Bank of Bastrop / Bank / 131

46. Dropoff / Logistics / 51

47. Austin Recovery / Substance disorder treatment facility / 95

48. Austin Habitat for Humanity / Nonprofit housing agency / 75

49. SKG /Workplace furniture and technology / 62

50. Presidium / Property management and investment / 75

51. SecurityNational Mortgage Company / Mortgage lending 85

52. Kazoo / Software / 83

53. Chive Media Group / Marketing and branding / 85

54. Intelligent Logistics / Distribution, logistics and freight / 57

55. Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons / Physicians practice / 122

*Number of employees is as of Aug. 16, and is based on information provided by each employer.