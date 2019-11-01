Denison will take the next steps in clearing the rubble that was left from a fire that overtook several buildings on the 300 block of West Main Street last month.

The City Council is expected to vote on a contract with Intercon Demolition to begin the demolition and clean up for a price of $113,725.

Here are five things the council will be discussing or voting on at the meeting that will take place at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 300 West Main Street.

1. City limits water services

The city will be considering the definition of outside city limits in terms of how it provides water and sewer services. The council is considering an amendment that will clarify the terms that residents outside city limits are charged double for water and sewer rates.

2. Board appointments

The council will consider adding number of individuals to boards and committees including some soon-to-be expired terms of the Main Street Advisory Board among others.

3. Municipal Court Week

The city will announce it will be observing Municipal Court Week by recognizing the city’s court staff who will also be present to answer questions about the work the court does.

4. Employee benefits trust

The council will consider authorizing the creation of an employee benefit trust while designating the city manager and director of finance and administrative services to be trustees allowing the trust to purchase various forms of insurance for employees and dependents.

The cost of the study is $25,000 that was included in the fiscal year 2020 budget.

5. Public hearings

The city will conduct public hearings on the status of several properties that are in violation of the code compliance ordinance.

The properties to be evaluated are 117 West Morton Street, 909 West Star Street and 3101 Stafford Drive.