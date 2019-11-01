A Bonham man was sentenced to 40 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to sexual assault of a child.

Sean Stubsten, 49, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child in June, and Judge Brian Gary of the 397th District Court sentenced the Stubsten to 40 years in prison following a sentencing hearing on Thursday. Stubsten must serve a minimum of 20 years before he will be eligible for parole.

Denison Police began their investigation of Stubsten in July 2018 after the Children’s Advocacy Center contacted the department and reported that a 12-year-old girl made an outcry of abuse. The girl told investigators that Stubsten was a relative and assaulted her when she was just four years old.

Denison Police interviewed Stubsten, and he admitted to abusing the girl.

In a news release issued Thursday, the Grayson County Assistant Criminal District Attorney’s Office said Stubsten was convicted on a similar charge in South Dakota roughly 30 years ago.

“The sad reality is that, despite getting treatment as a sex offender for the first offense, Stubsten reverted back to his old perversion,” lead prosecutor Donnie Carter said.

District Attorney Brett Smith commended South Dakota authorities for their assistance in the investigation.

“Their cooperation made it possible for us to prove up the prior child sex offense, ensure this defendant can never harm another child again, and also to provide closure for our victim and her family,” Smith said.

Stubsten will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.