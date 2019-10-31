Sherman Police

Found property — On Oct. 28, an officer was dispatched to the 100 block of S. Holley Avenue in reference to a report of found property. The officer located a diaper bag in the area and a report was generated.

Theft of property —Complainant called police on Oct. 28 to report a theft from his business in the 220 block of N. Heritage Parkway. The complainant informed police that theft ocurred on Oct. 24 and amounted to less than $100 in value. A report for theft was filed.

Theft of a firearm — Police were contacted by phone on Oct. 28 regarding a stolen firearm. The complainant stated that sometime since the previous evening, unknown suspects made entry into his vehicle in the 1500 block of North Highland Avenue and took a firearm. A report for theft of a firearm from a vehicle was generated.

Theft of vehicle parts — An officer was dispatched to the 3600 block of N. U.S. Highway 75 on Oct. 28 in reference to a stolen headlight. The officer arrived and made contatact with the complainant who said the headlight was removed by an unknown individual while he was at work. A report for theft between $100 and $750 was generated.

Criminal mischief — On Oct. 28,A complainant called police to report that her vehicle had been vandalized in the 6000 block of N. Hwy. 75. The woman told officers the incident ocurred while she was driving down the freeway. A report for criminal mischeif between $750 and $2,500 was filed.

Found property — An officer responded to the 100 block of N. Grand Avenue on Oct. 28 after recieving a report of a discarded firearm in an alley. The officer examined the revolver-style firearm, but ultimatley determined it to be an air pistol. The gun was collected and a report for found property was generated.

Burgalry of a habitation — On Oct. 28, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of S. Branch Street in reference to a burglary. The complainant stated that he was in the process of moving and various cleaning supplies were taken from the home. A burglary report was filed.

Theft of property — Officers reponded to Walmart in the 400 block of E. U.S. Highway 82 on Oct. 29 in regord to a reported theft. Officers learned that a female suspect stole between $100 and $750 worth of merchandise. A report for theft was generated.