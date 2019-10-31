Sherman leaders presented a vision for the city airport for the next 20 years, complete with new hangars, taxiways and a fueling stations, among other new developments and amenities. The update, which expands on preliminary work done earlier this year, set out plans and alternatives for possible developments and improvements aimed at increasing usage of the Sherman Municipal Airport.

The vision came Wednesday night during a presentation of the second phase of the city’s new master plan for the small city airport.

The consultants showed eight different plans that were considered along with the final, preferred plan that combined traits of many of the previous options. The preferred plan focuses almost entirely on the east side of the airport and leaves almost all of a 29-acre piece of land untouched for later growth. Corgan Vice President Keith O’Conner said the western portions of the airport will be more difficult to develop as their are issued with elevations.

The preferred plan will increase the airport’s hangar space from 18 unites to 40 through a combination of new t-hangars and box hangars. This plan was unique compared to the others as it also features space on the north side for a possible commercial hangar that could also be used as a fixed-base operator, if the opportunity arose.

During early development for the plan, members of the aviation community set a goal to have 50 aircraft based at Sherman Municipal in the next five years. Sherman Finance Director Mary Lawrence said the plans do not bring the city to this goal, but could double the number of aircraft based at the airport.

The plan also adds two new fueling stations on the southeastern corner of the development. Through these stations, consultants said the city could expand its fueling services by offering new types of fuel.

While the majority of the western side remains undeveloped in the proposed plan, next taxiways are planned for the southwestern quarter of the airport. City officials said these are primarily meant to serve a proposed private development just outside the airport’s perimeter.

“This airport has a lot of potential to serve a lot of under-served aviation needs in North Texas,” said O’Connor who served as project manager for the site’s master plan.

The need for a master plan for the airport was jump started after city officials received multiple requests from developers who were interested in building new hangars on the site. At the time, officials estimated that there was a waiting list of about 20-25 planes waiting for storage space.

Assistant City Manager Terrence Steele said the city took notice of the private development potential as prior to this, there had been little to no interest. Steele attributed this in part to changes taking place at North Texas Regional Airport and recent updates to its land rates.

“We said, ‘Okay, so there must be something to this if we are getting this kind of interest’,” Steele said.

In late spring, Sherman contracted with Corgan to draft a master plan for future development of the airport. The first phase focused primarily on assessing the airport’s assets, facilities and demand. This secondary phase instead focuses on specific plans for development of nearly 40 acres of available land within the airport’s borders.

In May, developers presented plans for Silver Falcon Aero Estates — a high-end development focused primarily on aviators. Initial plans for the development include lots for 67 residential homes with access to on-site hangar and tie-down space.

With phase two complete, O’Connor said the third and final stage will take the projects that are in the proposed plan and create a list of priorities for staged development. This phase will also involve putting a price tag to the various components of the improvements. O’Connor hopes to have this phase complete in time to present it to the council during its second meeting in November.

The meeting is expected to focus heavily on the airport as the city plans to request for proposals for construction of two new hangars at the airport. This project will utilize grant funding through the Texas Department of Transportation.

City officials also expect plans and zoning documents for Silver Falcon to also be a part of the November agenda.