Sherman is helping two businesses test the waters before opening new locations within the city. The city posted on Facebook earlier this week asking residents to weigh in on if they would like to see a new breakfast restaurant and a tea brewer open shop in the area.

City officials said they was recent approached by representatives with breakfast chain Jimmy’s Egg and HTeaO about the possibility of opening new locations in Sherman. The posted asked residents which store they would likely visit more often, leading into a vote between bacon-lovers and tea aficionados.

“We’ve had the two different businesses express interest in opening franchises here,” Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch said. “They both asked for our help in gauging interest.”

Jimmy’s Egg, which focuses on breakfast and lunch service, currently operates 60 locations across seven states including Oklahoma and Texas. Most recently, the chain announced its latest location in Tyler is late August. The chain estimates that they cook and serve a total of 7.54 million eggs each year.

HTeaO originally launched in Amarillo in 2008 and has expanded to eight locations, including multiple in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The company focuses on selling its 26 flavors of tea, which are brewed locally in the store.

The company is currently relocating its headquarters from Amarillo to Fort Worth, and is using its Midland location as the flagship store for its company model.

The company only opened itself up to franchise opportunities in 2018, with more than 120 stores in some stage of development, said Andrew Hawes, vice president of franchise development. In 2020 alone, the company plans to open 25 franchised locations.

Hawes said that the company does not have a franchisee for the Sherman market yet, but a candidate has expressed interest in opening a location somewhere in Sherman or Denison. Despite not having a confirmed franchisee, he said there was about a 95 percent chance that the candidate would be approved by Thanksgiving.

“If you think about it in real estate terms, we are at the closing table but nothing is official yet,” he said.

Once development on a location is completed, Hawes said it could take about 10 months to a year before a location is ready to open.

Strauch said the poll on the city’s Facebook page was meant to allow residents to express their interest. Despite having the two companies opposing each other in the poll, he said the two are not in competition and this was only due to a limitation by Facebook.

“If Facebook would have allowed me to post a third option with ‘both’, I would have,” he said.