WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin (OK-02) recently announced upcoming Impeachment Updates in the Second District. At these events, Mullin will provide an update on the impeachment proceedings in the House as well as take questions from constituents about the process.

“The impeachment inquiry, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Chairman Adam Schiff, is happening behind closed doors and the American people are being left in the dark,” Mullin said. “I am holding Impeachment Updates in four counties to give my constituents a chance to hear what has happened so far, what the process looks like moving forward, and ask questions about the inquiry. Impeaching the president is a serious matter and they deserve to know what is going on.”

Mullin’s Bryan County Impeachment Update will be Thursday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to noon in the John Russell Building, Room 100, at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 425 W. University in Durant.

The Bryan County stop is Mullin’s last of the updates, following events in Ottawa County, Muskogee County and Mayes County, with the final of those set for noon Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Mid-America Industrial Park (Expo Center), 5162 Webb Street, in Chouteau.

All events are open to the public and media is invited to attend.