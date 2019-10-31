Sherman officials expect to have Moore Street ready for traffic in time for the opening of the new Sherman High School in 2020. The project, which was formally approved earlier this year, is one of several road improvements aimed at increasing connectivity to the high school site.

The first phase of the project is expected to cost the city about $1 million to construct, while the second phase will cost about $2.5 million, Sherman Director of Engineering Clint Philpott said. The southern portion is about 30 percent larger than the first phase and will require drainage work and a detention pond to prepare it.

“The intent is to just create more circulation around the high school site,”Philpott said.

District officials currently expect construction on the school site to be completed by August 2020, but officials have not set a the calendar for the next school year and there has been some discussion into opening as late as August 31.

The first section of roadway that will open for traffic will extend from West Travis Street to Park Street and cover the areas directly surrounding the school site. At full build out, the project will see the roadway expanded to become a four-lane divided thoroughfare.

The first phase will focus only one the two western-most lanes of the project. This will create one lane of travel for each direction of traffic.

Philpott compared this to the current configuration of Center Street along Herman Baker Park while approaching FM 1417. Plans call for the road to eventually be expanded, but city officials are waiting for additional traffic to justify the need for the project, he said.

While the city’s immediate focus is on the northern portions of Moore Street, a second phase of work will see similar improvements to the section between Travis and FM 1417. Philpott said the city hopes to have this section completed by the end of the 2020 calendar year.

This second section will primarily serve a more than 600 acre planned development along FM 1417. City officials have been working with developers with Munson Realty Group in recent months for the development of a mixed-use project that will feature multi- and single-family residences alongside commercial, retail and green space.

“If we can partner with an interested developer there is an advantage to developing and increasing development in that area,” Philpott said.

Like the first phase, this second stretch will also only complete the western lanes at this time. Philpott said this decision was made to help the city stretch its budget and only install the infrastructure as it was needed.

“The intent is to be as fiscally responsible as possible,” he said.