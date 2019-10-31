Denison's Monsters on Main brought out ghouls of all shapes and sizes Thursday evening for scares, tricks and treats. This year's event was one of the first events Main Street has hosted since a fire devastated the 300 block at the beginning of the month.

Denison Main Street Director Donna Dow said this year safety was especially important and a portion of Main Street was blocked off. In addition to the barricades, safety shined through as the organizers and certified candy givers were marked with blue stickers.

One new attraction this year was at Hotel Denison where there were decorations in the lobby that was open for the public to come in and view.

“Downtown businesses participate with churches and organizations from around town join in to hand out candy, ” Dow said.

“We will have a good time,” was the spirit for the city.

“We always work to bring people downtown to have a good time and create memories,” Dow said. “We want to especially be mindful of that after the fire. We would like for people to come down and see it is still business as usual. They can see where we still have all the other businesses open, where people can shop. People can certainly window shop tonight while trick or treating. It is always important for us to provide a safe environment for kids and families for any event.”

Cliff Miller, who was out with his nephew Jeffery, dressed up like a character from the popular Halo video game.

“It is a very popular thing to do in Denison, and I very much like it,” hesaid.

He said they come out every year because they enjoy getting candy and the sense of community it creates. Following monsters on Main, the pair were on their way to a haunted house.

One group of friends said that while they were out to enjoy getting candy their real goal was to try to scare people and there were a lot of people out to scare.